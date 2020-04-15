ONLINE READER POLL
How do you feel Gov. Tim Walz has responded to the coronavirus pandemic so far?
70.2% He has responded well
14.6% He has responded OK
14.6% He has responded poorly
0.4% I don’t know enough about it
Votes: 245
The current question is:
Do you believe Gov. Tim Walz should end the stay-at-home order and reopen businesses?
About the poll:
The results of the most recent online reader poll from hutchinsonleader.com are above. Readers wanting to suggest a question may email wiblemo@hutchinsonleader.com. This poll is not a pure scientific sampling of readers’ views but rather is intended to create community discussion of issues.