ONLINE READER POLL

Views from hutchinsonleader.com readers

How do you feel Gov. Tim Walz has responded to the coronavirus pandemic so far?

70.2% He has responded well

14.6% He has responded OK

14.6% He has responded poorly

0.4% I don’t know enough about it

Votes: 245

The current question is:

Do you believe Gov. Tim Walz should end the stay-at-home order and reopen businesses?

About the poll:

The results of the most recent online reader poll from hutchinsonleader.com are above. Readers wanting to suggest a question may email wiblemo@hutchinsonleader.com. This poll is not a pure scientific sampling of readers’ views but rather is intended to create community discussion of issues.

