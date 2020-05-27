ONLINE READER POLL

Views from hutchinsonleader.com readers

Should Minnesota allow full-strength beer sales in grocery and convenience stores?

75.1% Yes

24.8% No

Votes: 153

The current question is:

How badly do you need a haircut?

About the poll:

The results of the most recent online reader poll from hutchinsonleader.com are above. Readers wanting to suggest a question may email wiblemo@hutchinsonleader.com. This poll is not a pure scientific sampling of readers’ views but rather is intended to create community discussion of issues.

Recommended for you