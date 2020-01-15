Editor’s note: These poll results have been corrected from a previous version.
ONLINE READER POLL
Views from hutchinsonleader.com readers
Was killing Iranian major general Qasem Soleimani a good decision?
74.5% Yes, it was a good decision
25.4% No, it was a bad decision
Votes: 236
The current question is:
Are you looking forward to the 2020 election season?
About the poll:
The results of the most recent online reader poll from hutchinsonleader.com are above. Readers wanting to suggest a question may email wiblemo@hutchinsonleader.com. This poll is not a pure scientific sampling of readers’ views but rather is intended to create community discussion of issues.