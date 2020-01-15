Editor’s note: These poll results have been corrected from a previous version.

Was killing Iranian major general Qasem Soleimani a good decision?

74.5% Yes, it was a good decision

25.4% No, it was a bad decision

Votes: 236

The current question is:

Are you looking forward to the 2020 election season?

About the poll:

The results of the most recent online reader poll from hutchinsonleader.com are above. Readers wanting to suggest a question may email wiblemo@hutchinsonleader.com. This poll is not a pure scientific sampling of readers’ views but rather is intended to create community discussion of issues.

