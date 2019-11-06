ONLINE READER POLL

Views from hutchinsonleader.com readers

Should Minnesota ban law enforcement from using facial recognition technology?

29.6% Yes, I think law enforcement should be banned from using facial recognition technology

70.3% No, I think law enforcement should be allowed to use facial recognition technology

Votes: 64

The current question is:

Should Minnesota ban single-use plastics?

About the poll:

The results of the most recent online reader poll from hutchinsonleader.com are above. Readers wanting to suggest a question may email wiblemo@hutchinsonleader.com. This poll is not a pure scientific sampling of readers’ views but rather is intended to create community discussion of issues.

Recommended for you