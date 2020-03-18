ONLINE READER POLL

Views from hutchinsonleader.com readers

Has spring arrived, or will we be hit with more snow before winter is over?

26.5% Spring has arrived

73.4% I think we'll get more snow

Votes: 98

The current question is:

What candidate do you support in Minnesota's 7th U.S. Congressional District election?

About the poll:

The results of the most recent online reader poll from hutchinsonleader.com are above. Readers wanting to suggest a question may email wiblemo@hutchinsonleader.com. This poll is not a pure scientific sampling of readers’ views but rather is intended to create community discussion of issues.

Tags

Recommended for you