Do you like the new Hutchinson city logo?

11% Yes

88.9% No

Votes: 281

Should the compensation of Hutchinson School Board members be increased?

The results of the most recent online reader poll from hutchinsonleader.com are above. Readers wanting to suggest a question may email wiblemo@hutchinsonleader.com. This poll is not a pure scientific sampling of readers’ views but rather is intended to create community discussion of issues.

