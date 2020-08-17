ONLINE READER POLL
Views from www.hutchinsonleader.com readers
Do you think the general election should be delayed due to COVID-19?
11.2% Yes, the election should be delayed
88.7% No, the election should not be delayed
Votes: 186
The current question is:
How do you hunt for garage sales?
About the poll:
The results of the most recent online reader poll from hutchinsonleader.com are above. Readers wanting to suggest a question may email wiblemo@hutchinsonleader.com. This poll is not a pure scientific sampling of readers’ views but rather is intended to create community discussion of issues.