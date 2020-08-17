ONLINE READER POLL

Views from www.hutchinsonleader.com readers

Do you think the general election should be delayed due to COVID-19?

11.2% Yes, the election should be delayed

88.7% No, the election should not be delayed

Votes: 186

The current question is:

How do you hunt for garage sales?

About the poll:

The results of the most recent online reader poll from hutchinsonleader.com are above. Readers wanting to suggest a question may email wiblemo@hutchinsonleader.com. This poll is not a pure scientific sampling of readers’ views but rather is intended to create community discussion of issues.

Tags

