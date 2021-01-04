ONLINE READER POLL
Views from hutchinsonleader.com readers
Do you think the new $600 stimulus payments were a good choice?
31% It should have been less or nothing
6.3% Yes, $600 is good
62.6% It should have been more
Votes: 174
The current question is:
Do you think 2021 will be better than 2020?
About the poll:
The results of the most recent online reader poll from hutchinsonleader.com are above. This poll is not a pure scientific sampling of readers' views but rather is intended to create community discussion of issues.