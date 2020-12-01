ONLINE READER POLL

Views from hutchinsonleader.com readers

Do you believe the recent state restrictions were necessary to control COVID-19?

65.2% Yes, the restrictions were necessary

34.8% No, the restrictions were not necessary

Votes: 250

The current question is:

Are you willing to take a COVID-19 vaccine when it is approved and available?

About the poll:

The results of the most recent online reader poll from hutchinsonleader.com are above. Readers wanting to suggest a question may email wiblemo@hutchinsonleader.com. This poll is not a pure scientific sampling of readers’ views but rather is intended to create community discussion of issues.

Tags