Editor’s note: These poll results have been corrected from a previous version.
ONLINE READER POLL
Views from hutchinsonleader.com readers
Do you think it was a good idea for President Trump to prohibit tobacco and vaping sales to people younger than 21?
73.3% Yes, it was a good decision
26.6% No, it was a bad decision
Votes: 109
The current question is:
Are you making a New Year’s resolution for 2020?
About the poll:
The results of the most recent online reader poll from hutchinsonleader.com are above. Readers wanting to suggest a question may email wiblemo@hutchinsonleader.com. This poll is not a pure scientific sampling of readers’ views but rather is intended to create community discussion of issues.