ONLINE READER POLL
Views from hutchinsonleader.com readers
Will you vaccinate your young child for COVID-19 when it becomes available?
14.1% Yes
77.8% No
2.4% I want to learn more about it
5.5% I don't have kids that age
Votes: 488
The current question is:
Should the Minnesota Vikings fire head coach Mike Zimmer?
About the poll:
The results of the most recent online reader poll from hutchinsonleader.com are above. Readers wanting to suggest a question may email wiblemo@hutchinsonleader.com. This poll is not a pure scientific sampling of readers’ views but rather is intended to create community discussion of issues.