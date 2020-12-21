ONLINE READER POLL
Views from hutchinsonleader.com readers
Would you go to a business that defies orders by Gov. Tim Walz?
81.1% Yes
18.8% No
Votes: 881
The current question is:
Should President Trump veto the $740 billion defense bill?
About the poll:
The results of the most recent online reader poll from hutchinsonleader.com are above. Readers wanting to suggest a question may email wiblemo@hutchinsonleader.com. This poll is not a pure scientific sampling of readers’ views but rather is intended to create community discussion of issues.