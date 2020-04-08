ONLINE READER POLL
Views from hutchinsonleader.com readers
How closely are you following Gov. Tim Walz' stay at home order?
69.8% I'm following it very closely
22.7% I'm following it somewhat closely
7.4% I'm not following it at all
Votes: 189
The current question is:
How do you feel Gov. Tim Walz has responded to the coronavirus pandemic so far?
About the poll:
The results of the most recent online reader poll from hutchinsonleader.com are above. Readers wanting to suggest a question may email wiblemo@hutchinsonleader.com. This poll is not a pure scientific sampling of readers’ views but rather is intended to create community discussion of issues.