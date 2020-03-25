ONLINE READER POLL
What candidate do you support in Minnesota's 7th U.S. Congressional District election?
14.1% Collin Peterson, Democrat
3% Stephen Emery, DFL
0.2% Thaddeus Laugisch, Democrat
2% Noel Collis, Republican
69.6% Michelle Fischbach, Republican
10% Dave Hughes, Republican
0.5% Joel Novak, Republican
0.2% Jayesun Sherman, Republican
Votes: 389
The current question is:
What is your favorite sculpture in the 2019-20 Hutchinson Sculpture Stroll?
