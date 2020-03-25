ONLINE READER POLL

Views from hutchinsonleader.com readers

What candidate do you support in Minnesota's 7th U.S. Congressional District election?

14.1% Collin Peterson, Democrat

3% Stephen Emery, DFL

0.2% Thaddeus Laugisch, Democrat

2% Noel Collis, Republican

69.6% Michelle Fischbach, Republican

10% Dave Hughes, Republican

0.5% Joel Novak, Republican

0.2% Jayesun Sherman, Republican

Votes: 389

The current question is:

What is your favorite sculpture in the 2019-20 Hutchinson Sculpture Stroll?

About the poll:

The results of the most recent online reader poll from hutchinsonleader.com are above. Readers wanting to suggest a question may email wiblemo@hutchinsonleader.com. This poll is not a pure scientific sampling of readers’ views but rather is intended to create community discussion of issues.

Tags

Recommended for you