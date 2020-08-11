ONLINE READER POLL

Would you like to see a Hutchinson fall citywide garage sale?

8.5% Yes, I would like to be a seller

46.9% Yes, I would like to be a shopper

24.7% Yes, I would like to be a seller and a shopper

19.6% No, I am not interested in a fall citywide garage sale

Votes: 315

The current question is:

Do you think the general election should be delayed due to COVID-19?

About the poll:

The results of the most recent online reader poll from hutchinsonleader.com are above. Readers wanting to suggest a question may email wiblemo@hutchinsonleader.com. This poll is not a pure scientific sampling of readers’ views but rather is intended to create community discussion of issues.

