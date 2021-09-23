ONLINE READER POLL
Views from hutchinsonleader.com readers
Should Hutchinson add a splash pad to its parks system?
70% Yes
17.9% No
11.9% I want to know more before deciding
Votes: 167
The current question is:
Should the city give $40,000 from the Community Improvement Fund to help with Fireman’s Park renovations?
About the poll:
The results of the most recent online reader poll from hutchinsonleader.com are above. Readers wanting to suggest a question may email wiblemo@hutchinsonleader.com. This poll is not a pure scientific sampling of readers’ views but rather is intended to create community discussion of issues.