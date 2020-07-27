Correction: These poll results have been corrected from an earlier version that was incorrect.
Views from www.hutchinsonleader.com readers
How do you think schools should reopen this year?
72.8% Reopen schools to in-person learning
12.4% Continue distance learning
14.6% Use a hybrid of in-person and distance learning
Votes: 409
The current question is:
Are you planning to vote in the Aug. 11 primary election?
About the poll:
The results of the most recent online reader poll from hutchinsonleader.com are above. Readers wanting to suggest a question may email wiblemo@hutchinsonleader.com. This poll is not a pure scientific sampling of readers’ views but rather is intended to create community discussion of issues.