Correction: These poll results have been corrected from an earlier version that was incorrect.

ONLINE READER POLL

Views from www.hutchinsonleader.com readers

How do you think schools should reopen this year?

72.8% Reopen schools to in-person learning

12.4% Continue distance learning

14.6% Use a hybrid of in-person and distance learning

Votes: 409

The current question is:

Are you planning to vote in the Aug. 11 primary election?

About the poll:

The results of the most recent online reader poll from hutchinsonleader.com are above. Readers wanting to suggest a question may email wiblemo@hutchinsonleader.com. This poll is not a pure scientific sampling of readers’ views but rather is intended to create community discussion of issues.

