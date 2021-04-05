ONLINE READER POLL

Should the U.S. Senate change its filibuster rules?

24.3% The filibuster should be abolished

8.3% The filibuster should be reformed to a "talking filibuster"

67.3% Filibuster rules should not be changed

Votes: 156

The current question is:

Would you be brave enough to dance for a good cause?

About the poll:

The results of the most recent online reader poll from hutchinsonleader.com are above. Readers wanting to suggest a question may email wiblemo@hutchinsonleader.com. This poll is not a pure scientific sampling of readers’ views but rather is intended to create community discussion of issues.

