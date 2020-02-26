ONLINE READER POLL

Do you plan to participate in a caucus this year?

31.8% Yes

68.1% No

Votes: 69

The current question is:

Are you excited for the Minnesota Twins this season?

About the poll:

The results of the most recent online reader poll from hutchinsonleader.com are above. Readers wanting to suggest a question may email wiblemo@hutchinsonleader.com. This poll is not a pure scientific sampling of readers’ views but rather is intended to create community discussion of issues.

