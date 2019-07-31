ONLINE READER POLL

Views from hutchinsonleader.com readers

Do you welcome the construction of solar arrays in McLeod County?

65.3% Yes

34.6% No

Votes: 101

The current question is:

Are you looking forward to the McLeod County Fair??

About the poll:

The results of the most recent online reader poll from hutchinsonleader.com are above. Readers wanting to suggest a question may email wiblemo@hutchinsonleader.com. This poll is not a pure scientific sampling of readers’ views but rather is intended to create community discussion of issues.

Recommended for you