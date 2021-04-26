ONLINE READER POLL
Views from hutchinsonleader.com readers
What name did you like for Hutchinson's new elementary school?
35.4% Tiger Elementary
36.4% Crow River Elementary
10.4% Luce Line Elementary
8.3% Harvest Elementary
9.3% Sunset Elementary
Votes: 96
The current question is:
Which is your favorite McLeod County park?
