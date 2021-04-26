ONLINE READER POLL

What name did you like for Hutchinson's new elementary school?

35.4% Tiger Elementary

36.4% Crow River Elementary

10.4% Luce Line Elementary

8.3% Harvest Elementary

9.3% Sunset Elementary

Votes: 96

The current question is:

Which is your favorite McLeod County park?

About the poll:

The results of the most recent online reader poll from hutchinsonleader.com are above. Readers wanting to suggest a question may email wiblemo@hutchinsonleader.com. This poll is not a pure scientific sampling of readers’ views but rather is intended to create community discussion of issues.

Tags