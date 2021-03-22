ONLINE READER POLL
Views from hutchinsonleader.com readers
What is your favorite MnDOT snowplow name?
12.6% Plowy McPlowFace
10.5% Ope, Just Gonna Plow Right Past Ya
11.5% Duck Duck Orange Truck
28.4% Plow Bunyan
8.4% Snowbi Wan Kenobi
7.3% F. Salt Fitzgerald
13.6% Darth Blader
7.3% The Truck Formerly Known As Plow
Votes: 95
The current question is:
Do you support making Daylight Saving Time permanent in the U.S.?
About the poll:
The results of the most recent online reader poll from hutchinsonleader.com are above. Readers wanting to suggest a question may email wiblemo@hutchinsonleader.com. This poll is not a pure scientific sampling of readers’ views but rather is intended to create community discussion of issues.