What is your favorite MnDOT snowplow name?

12.6% Plowy McPlowFace

10.5% Ope, Just Gonna Plow Right Past Ya

11.5% Duck Duck Orange Truck

28.4% Plow Bunyan

8.4% Snowbi Wan Kenobi

7.3% F. Salt Fitzgerald

13.6% Darth Blader

7.3% The Truck Formerly Known As Plow

Votes: 95

The current question is:

Do you support making Daylight Saving Time permanent in the U.S.?

About the poll:

This poll is not a pure scientific sampling of readers' views but rather is intended to create community discussion of issues.

