ONLINE READER POLL
Views from hutchinsonleader.com readers
How will the Vikings do this year?
3% Super Bowl, here we come!
7% Division champs, we’ll see about playoffs
31% Maybe they can squeak into playoffs as a wild card
32% Mediocre season. Playoffs? No way
27% Complete bust this year
Votes: 100
The current question is:
Should the city help fund relocating the historic Franklin House?
About the poll:
The results of the most recent online reader poll from hutchinsonleader.com are above. Readers wanting to suggest a question may email wiblemo@hutchinsonleader.com. This poll is not a pure scientific sampling of readers’ views but rather is intended to create community discussion of issues.