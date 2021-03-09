ONLINE READER POLL

Views from hutchinsonleader.com readers

How do you think the Twins will do this year?

30.3% They'll miss the playoffs

24% They'll win the division/wild card but lose in the first round of playoffs

24% They'll win the division/wild card and make a playoff run

21.5% World Series, here we come!

Votes: 79

The current question is:

Should Donald Trump run for president in 2024?

About the poll:

The results of the most recent online reader poll from hutchinsonleader.com are above. Readers wanting to suggest a question may email wiblemo@hutchinsonleader.com. This poll is not a pure scientific sampling of readers’ views but rather is intended to create community discussion of issues.