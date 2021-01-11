ONLINE READER POLL
Views from hutchinsonleader.com readers
Do you think 2021 will be better than 2020?
50% Yes, 2021 will be better
50% No, 2021 will be the same or worse
Votes: 112
The current question is:
Should President Trump be impeached for inciting the riot at the U.S. Capitol?
About the poll:
The results of the most recent online reader poll from hutchinsonleader.com are above. Readers wanting to suggest a question may email wiblemo@hutchinsonleader.com. This poll is not a pure scientific sampling of readers’ views but rather is intended to create community discussion of issues.