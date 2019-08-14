ONLINE READER POLL
Views from hutchinsonleader.com readers
Are you troubled by federal regulations requiring schools collect more student data?
36.7% Yes, this troubles me
52.9% No, this does not trouble me
10.2% I don't know enough about it
Votes: 68
The current question is:
Are you excited for the new year of school to begin?
About the poll:
The results of the most recent online reader poll from hutchinsonleader.com are above. Readers wanting to suggest a question may email wiblemo@hutchinsonleader.com. This poll is not a pure scientific sampling of readers’ views but rather is intended to create community discussion of issues.