ONLINE READER POLL

Views from hutchinsonleader.com readers

Are you paying attention to President Trump’s public impeachment hearings?

44.8% Yes

55.2% No

Votes: 125

The current question is:

What is your favorite part of Thanksgiving?

About the poll:

The results of the most recent online reader poll from hutchinsonleader.com are above. Readers wanting to suggest a question may email wiblemo@hutchinsonleader.com. This poll is not a pure scientific sampling of readers’ views but rather is intended to create community discussion of issues.

Tags

Recommended for you