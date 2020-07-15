ONLINE READER POLL

Views from www.hutchinsonleader.com readers

How do you think the Minnesota Twins will do this season?

9.4% World Series, here we come!

26.4% They should win the division, we'll see after that

20.7% They'll be lucky to win half their games

43.3% Who knows what will happen in this unprecedented season

Votes: 53

The current question is:

Should there be some sort of mask mandate in Minnesota?

About the poll:

The results of the most recent online reader poll from hutchinsonleader.com are above. Readers wanting to suggest a question may email wiblemo@hutchinsonleader.com. This poll is not a pure scientific sampling of readers’ views but rather is intended to create community discussion of issues.

Tags

Recommended for you