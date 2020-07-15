ONLINE READER POLL
Views from www.hutchinsonleader.com readers
How do you think the Minnesota Twins will do this season?
9.4% World Series, here we come!
26.4% They should win the division, we'll see after that
20.7% They'll be lucky to win half their games
43.3% Who knows what will happen in this unprecedented season
Votes: 53
The current question is:
Should there be some sort of mask mandate in Minnesota?
About the poll:
The results of the most recent online reader poll from hutchinsonleader.com are above. Readers wanting to suggest a question may email wiblemo@hutchinsonleader.com. This poll is not a pure scientific sampling of readers’ views but rather is intended to create community discussion of issues.