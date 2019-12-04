ONLINE READER POLL
Views from hutchinsonleader.com readers
What is your favorite part of Thanksgiving?
23.3% The food
53.3% Time with family and friends
13.3% Rest and relaxation
6.6% The football
2.2% Thanksgiving Day Parade
1.1% The shopping
Votes: 90
The current question is:
Do you subscribe to the city's emergency notification system?
