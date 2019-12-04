ONLINE READER POLL

Views from hutchinsonleader.com readers

What is your favorite part of Thanksgiving?

23.3% The food

53.3% Time with family and friends

13.3% Rest and relaxation

6.6% The football

2.2% Thanksgiving Day Parade

1.1% The shopping

Votes: 90

The current question is:

Do you subscribe to the city's emergency notification system?

About the poll:

The results of the most recent online reader poll from hutchinsonleader.com are above. Readers wanting to suggest a question may email wiblemo@hutchinsonleader.com. This poll is not a pure scientific sampling of readers’ views but rather is intended to create community discussion of issues.

Tags

Recommended for you