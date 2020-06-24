ONLINE READER POLL
Views from hutchinsonleader.com readers
How would you prefer to learn about political candidates this year?
13.4% Social media/online
16.3% Newspapers
14.4% TV/Radio broadcasts
3.8% In-person (door knocking)
3.8% Literature drops at doors
13.4% All of the above
34.6% None of the above
Votes: 104
The current question is:
How do you plan to vote in this year's elections?
About the poll:
The results of the most recent online reader poll from hutchinsonleader.com are above. Readers wanting to suggest a question may email wiblemo@hutchinsonleader.com. This poll is not a pure scientific sampling of readers’ views but rather is intended to create community discussion of issues.