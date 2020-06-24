ONLINE READER POLL

Views from hutchinsonleader.com readers

How would you prefer to learn about political candidates this year?

13.4% Social media/online

16.3% Newspapers

14.4% TV/Radio broadcasts

3.8% In-person (door knocking)

3.8% Literature drops at doors

13.4% All of the above

34.6% None of the above

Votes: 104

The current question is:

How do you plan to vote in this year's elections?

About the poll:

The results of the most recent online reader poll from hutchinsonleader.com are above. Readers wanting to suggest a question may email wiblemo@hutchinsonleader.com. This poll is not a pure scientific sampling of readers’ views but rather is intended to create community discussion of issues.

