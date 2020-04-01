ONLINE READER POLL
Views from hutchinsonleader.com readers
What is your favorite sculpture in the 2019-20 Hutchinson Sculpture Stroll?
20.3% "Eggspert" in Library Square
5.5% "Slapshot" at the corner of Main Street and First Avenue
3.7% "Paloma" in Masonic/West River Park
9.2% "Song of the Flying Dutchman — Over the Moon" in Riverside Park
14.8% "The Farmer" at the Hutchinson Farmers Market
24% "Seated Couple" in Library Square
11.1% "Great Blue Heron" at the corner of Franklin Street and Second Avenue
11.1% "The Biker" on Third Avenue Northwest
Votes: 54
The current question is:
About the poll:
The results of the most recent online reader poll from hutchinsonleader.com are above. Readers wanting to suggest a question may email wiblemo@hutchinsonleader.com. This poll is not a pure scientific sampling of readers’ views but rather is intended to create community discussion of issues.