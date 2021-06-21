ONLINE READER POLL

How do you feel about critical race theory being taught in schools?

49.1% I like it

46.1% I don’t like it

4.7% I don’t know enough about it

Votes: 657

The current question is:

Should Election Day be a national holiday in the U.S.?

About the poll:

This poll is not a pure scientific sampling of readers' views but rather is intended to create community discussion of issues.

