ONLINE READER POLL
Views from www.hutchinsonleader.com readers
Should the compensation of Hutchinson School Board members be increased?
20% Yes, raise it to $4,000-$4,499
8.8% Yes, raise it to $4,500-$4,999
10% Yes, raise it to $5,000-$5,499
8.8% Yes, raise it to $5,500 or more
52.2% No, do not raise it
Votes: 90
The current question is:
What is your favorite piece on the 2020-21 Hutchinson Sculpture Stroll?
About the poll:
The results of the most recent online reader poll from hutchinsonleader.com are above. Readers wanting to suggest a question may email wiblemo@hutchinsonleader.com. This poll is not a pure scientific sampling of readers’ views but rather is intended to create community discussion of issues.