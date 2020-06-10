ONLINE READER POLL

Will you attend in-person worship services now that they are reopened, or is it too soon?

47.2% Yes, I will attend in-person worship services

38.3% No, I think it is too soon for in-person worship services

14.4% I do not attend worship services at all

Votes: 201

Do you believe police brutality is a significant problem in the U.S.?

