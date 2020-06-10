ONLINE READER POLL
Views from hutchinsonleader.com readers
Will you attend in-person worship services now that they are reopened, or is it too soon?
47.2% Yes, I will attend in-person worship services
38.3% No, I think it is too soon for in-person worship services
14.4% I do not attend worship services at all
Votes: 201
The current question is:
Do you believe police brutality is a significant problem in the U.S.?
About the poll:
The results of the most recent online reader poll from hutchinsonleader.com are above. Readers wanting to suggest a question may email wiblemo@hutchinsonleader.com. This poll is not a pure scientific sampling of readers’ views but rather is intended to create community discussion of issues.