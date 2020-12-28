ONLINE READER POLL
Should President Trump veto the $740 billion defense bill?
45.2% Yes, he should veto the bill
43.1% No, he should not veto the bill
11.5% I don't know enough about it
Votes: 95
Do you think the new $600 stimulus payments were a good choice?
About the poll:
The results of the most recent online reader poll from hutchinsonleader.com are above. Readers wanting to suggest a question may email wiblemo@hutchinsonleader.com. This poll is not a pure scientific sampling of readers’ views but rather is intended to create community discussion of issues.