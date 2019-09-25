ONLINE READER POLL

Views from hutchinsonleader.com readers

Should President Trump ban flavored vape pens?

71.7% Yes, I think flavored vape pens and e-cigarettes should be banned

28.2% No, I don’t think flavored vape pens and e-cigarettes should be banned

Votes: 131

The current question is:

Do you support the Global Climate Strike movement?

About the poll:

The results of the most recent online reader poll from hutchinsonleader.com are above. Readers wanting to suggest a question may email wiblemo@hutchinsonleader.com. This poll is not a pure scientific sampling of readers’ views but rather is intended to create community discussion of issues.

Tags

Recommended for you