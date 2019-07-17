ONLINE READER POLL

Should the Minnesota Twins make a trade before the deadline?

1.7% Yes, the Twins should trade for more defensive depth

1.7% Yes, the Twins should trade for another big bat the lineup

46.5% Yes, the Twins should trade for more help in the bullpen

17.2% Yes, the Twins should trade for another starting pitcher

32.7% No, the Twins should sit tight with what they have

Votes: 58

What was your favorite band at the 2019 RiverSong Music Festival?

