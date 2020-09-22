ONLINE READER POLL

What is your favorite piece on the 2020-21 Hutchinson Sculpture Stroll?

11.1% “Old Tex” by Dale Lewis

0% “Fusion” by Karman Rheault

11.1% “Keeper of Memories” by James Church

2.7% “Twisted Sister” by Craig Snyder

11.1% “Bemused” by Kimber Fiebiger

13.8% “Biker” by Victor Yepez

44.4% “Farmer” by Larry Starck

5.5% “Songs of the Flying Dutchman” by Kyle Fokken, at the Ridgewater College north entrance

Votes: 36

The current question is:

Should the U.S. Senate wait to replace Justice Ruth Ginsburg until after the next president is sworn in?

About the poll:

The results of the most recent online reader poll from hutchinsonleader.com are above. Readers wanting to suggest a question may email wiblemo@hutchinsonleader.com. This poll is not a pure scientific sampling of readers’ views but rather is intended to create community discussion of issues.

