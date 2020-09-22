ONLINE READER POLL
What is your favorite piece on the 2020-21 Hutchinson Sculpture Stroll?
11.1% “Old Tex” by Dale Lewis
0% “Fusion” by Karman Rheault
11.1% “Keeper of Memories” by James Church
2.7% “Twisted Sister” by Craig Snyder
11.1% “Bemused” by Kimber Fiebiger
13.8% “Biker” by Victor Yepez
44.4% “Farmer” by Larry Starck
5.5% “Songs of the Flying Dutchman” by Kyle Fokken, at the Ridgewater College north entrance
Votes: 36
Should the U.S. Senate wait to replace Justice Ruth Ginsburg until after the next president is sworn in?
The results of the most recent online reader poll from hutchinsonleader.com are above. Readers wanting to suggest a question may email wiblemo@hutchinsonleader.com. This poll is not a pure scientific sampling of readers’ views but rather is intended to create community discussion of issues.