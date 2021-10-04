ONLINE READER POLL
Views from hutchinsonleader.com readers
How easy or difficult is it to develop deep and lasting friendships in Hutchinson?
11.9% I was born and raised here and find it easy to make close friends in Hutchinson
19% I was born and raised here and find it difficult to make close friends in Hutchinson
13.3% I was not born here and I find it easy to make close friends in Hutchinson
55.6% I was not born here and I find it difficult to make close friends in Hutchinson
Votes: 142
The current question is:
Do you think a 50-state forensic audit of the 2020 election is needed?
About the poll:
