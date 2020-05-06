ONLINE READER POLL
Views from hutchinsonleader.com readers
How are you planning to spend your stimulus money?
22.2% Necessities such as groceries, rent/mortgage and bills
6.8% Nonessentials such as luxury items or recreation
10.2% Some necessities and some nonnecessities
31.6% I'm saving it
29.0% I am not receiving stimulus money
Votes: 117
The current question is:
Would you be comfortable going to a dine-in restaurant right now?
About the poll:
The results of the most recent online reader poll from hutchinsonleader.com are above. Readers wanting to suggest a question may email wiblemo@hutchinsonleader.com. This poll is not a pure scientific sampling of readers’ views but rather is intended to create community discussion of issues.