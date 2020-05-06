ONLINE READER POLL

Views from hutchinsonleader.com readers

How are you planning to spend your stimulus money?

22.2% Necessities such as groceries, rent/mortgage and bills

6.8% Nonessentials such as luxury items or recreation

10.2% Some necessities and some nonnecessities

31.6% I'm saving it

29.0% I am not receiving stimulus money

Votes: 117

The current question is:

Would you be comfortable going to a dine-in restaurant right now?

About the poll:

The results of the most recent online reader poll from hutchinsonleader.com are above. Readers wanting to suggest a question may email wiblemo@hutchinsonleader.com. This poll is not a pure scientific sampling of readers’ views but rather is intended to create community discussion of issues.

