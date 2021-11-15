ONLINE READER POLL
Views from hutchinsonleader.com readers
How much of an impact have public schools and educators had in your life?
42.5% A large impact
17.2% Some impact
27.5% Very little impact
12.6% No impact
Votes: 87
The current question is:
Does your family still have Halloween candy?
About the poll:
The results of the most recent online reader poll from hutchinsonleader.com are above. Readers wanting to suggest a question may email wiblemo@hutchinsonleader.com. This poll is not a pure scientific sampling of readers’ views but rather is intended to create community discussion of issues.