What was your favorite band at the 2019 RiverSong Music Festival?
2% Annie Fitzgerald
8.1% Good Morning Bedlam
46.9% Fabulous Armadillos
2% Miss Myra & the Moonshiners
4% Chester Bay
6.1% St. George's Folly
6.1% Dan Rodriguez
4% Thunder & Rain
12.2% 4onthefloor
8.1% Fastball
Votes: 49
The current question is:
Do you welcome the construction of solar arrays in McLeod County?
About the poll:
The results of the most recent online reader poll from hutchinsonleader.com are above. Readers wanting to suggest a question may email wiblemo@hutchinsonleader.com. This poll is not a pure scientific sampling of readers’ views but rather is intended to create community discussion of issues.