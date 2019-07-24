ONLINE READER POLL

Views from hutchinsonleader.com readers

What was your favorite band at the 2019 RiverSong Music Festival?

2% Annie Fitzgerald

8.1% Good Morning Bedlam

46.9% Fabulous Armadillos

2% Miss Myra & the Moonshiners

4% Chester Bay

6.1% St. George's Folly

6.1% Dan Rodriguez

4% Thunder & Rain

12.2% 4onthefloor

8.1% Fastball

Votes: 49

The current question is:

Do you welcome the construction of solar arrays in McLeod County?

About the poll:

The results of the most recent online reader poll from hutchinsonleader.com are above. Readers wanting to suggest a question may email wiblemo@hutchinsonleader.com. This poll is not a pure scientific sampling of readers’ views but rather is intended to create community discussion of issues.

