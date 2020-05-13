ONLINE READER POLL

Would you be comfortable going to a dine-in restaurant right now?

36.9% No, I would not be comfortable

21.5% Yes, I would be comfortable, but only with occupancy limits

41.4% Yes, I would be comfortable even without occupancy limits

Votes: 446

Do you believe more federal stimulus payments are needed to help the economy?

The results of the most recent online reader poll from hutchinsonleader.com are above. Readers wanting to suggest a question may email wiblemo@hutchinsonleader.com. This poll is not a pure scientific sampling of readers’ views but rather is intended to create community discussion of issues.

