Would you be comfortable going to a dine-in restaurant right now?
36.9% No, I would not be comfortable
21.5% Yes, I would be comfortable, but only with occupancy limits
41.4% Yes, I would be comfortable even without occupancy limits
Votes: 446
The current question is:
Do you believe more federal stimulus payments are needed to help the economy?
This poll is not a pure scientific sampling of readers' views but rather is intended to create community discussion of issues.