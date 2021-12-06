ONLINE READER POLL
Does the new COVID omicron variant concern you?
45% Yes
46.4% No
8.4% I don’t know enough about it
Votes: 142
The Leader is no longer providing weekly online poll questions. We will continue to use online polls whenever there is an appropriate local question that is of interest or importance to readers.
About the poll:
The results of the most recent online reader poll from hutchinsonleader.com are above. Readers wanting to suggest a question may email wiblemo@hutchinsonleader.com. This poll is not a pure scientific sampling of readers’ views but rather is intended to create community discussion of issues.