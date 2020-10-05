ONLINE READER POLL

Views from hutchinsonleader.com readers

Who do you think won the first presidential debate?

30.1% Joe Biden won the debate

35.7% Donald Trump won the debate

34.1% Nobody won the debate

Votes: 126

The current question is:

Do you feel you are well informed about candidates for local races such as city council, county commissioner and school board?

About the poll:

The results of the most recent online reader poll from hutchinsonleader.com are above. Readers wanting to suggest a question may email wiblemo@hutchinsonleader.com. This poll is not a pure scientific sampling of readers’ views but rather is intended to create community discussion of issues.

