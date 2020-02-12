Editor's note: These poll results have been corrected from a previous version.

ONLINE READER POLL

Views from hutchinsonleader.com readers

Will you vote in the Minnesota presidential primary?

52.4% Yes

47.5% No

Votes: 103

The current question is:

How often do you attend regular church services?

About the poll:

The results of the most recent online reader poll from hutchinsonleader.com are above. Readers wanting to suggest a question may email wiblemo@hutchinsonleader.com. This poll is not a pure scientific sampling of readers’ views but rather is intended to create community discussion of issues.

