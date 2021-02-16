ONLINE READER POLL

Views from hutchinsonleader.com readers

Do you support the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan?

39.8% Yes

60.1% No

Votes: 173

The current question is:

Should Minnesota adopt new "clean cars" standards?

About the poll:

The results of the most recent online reader poll from hutchinsonleader.com are above. Readers wanting to suggest a question may email wiblemo@hutchinsonleader.com. This poll is not a pure scientific sampling of readers’ views but rather is intended to create community discussion of issues.

Tags