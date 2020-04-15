As someone who has seen many miracles in my own life, someone who God has raised from being a broken, divorced, bankrupt failure to a blessed father with five children and a wife who loves me, as a nursing assistant who cares for our sick, I am telling you now, watch for a miracle. God will deliver us from COVID-19 soon.
This summer we will have this behind us, and our country will have the greatest growth in faith and love and prosperity the world has ever seen.
This is not just blind faith. I can see that God has placed in authority the right decision makers and scientists so that the solutions, whether they be trial medications or vaccines or natural immunities, will be delivered to us swiftly.
My God is a loving Abba father in heaven, as he always is, was and always will be. The only question for me is this: When God decides to eliminate the fear the “crown” coronavirus has over us and restore our hearts to honor the one true crown of all creation, will my country, whose people and leaders have had the undeserved blessing of God’s favor on it since it’s founding, give God the glory and honor he deserves?
I look forward to when our churches again are packed with praise and worship.