Well, my fellow citizens, I think it may be about to hit the fan. The pieces are coming together in a fast and furious manner.
This has been building for a number of months. The president had withdrawn from agreements that were worldwide: the Iran nuclear agreement, the Paris agreement on climate change, not to mention treating our allies like the enemy.
The farmers in Minnesota are and have been hurting since he came to office. He didn’t understand that the tariffs he so recklessly imposed to China were going to hurt our citizens, not China. Due to this, the international market for soy beans and corn that had been developed over the years probably won’t return. They will seek other providers.
The EPA director gave waivers to fossil-fuel-based companies that hurt ethanol. Not only are the corn producers of ethanol affected, but more fossil fuel in the atmosphere is bad for the planet.
I won’t even get into the plight of the dairy industry.
In spite of the president’s boasting about the economy, the people who know the indicators say it is not the best — some of what is true has not been taken into consideration. His tax breaks only benefited the wealthy and increased the national debt in the process.
Foreign policy is not made in the 140 characters of a tweet. It is built with years of diplomacy, agreements and trust. Any idiot should know that you can’t treat countries like game pieces on a chessboard, or announce foreign policy on a whim during the wee hours of the morning with a tweet storm.
This president is not thinking about the country, its citizens or its position in the world. His primary concern is his own bottom line and he has misused the power of his office and position to enhance his personal gain. He doesn’t care about his “friends.” Just look at Paul Manafort and Michael Cohen in their prison garb. He threw them under the bus without a second thought.
He is incapable of empathy. He is blissful in his ignorance and refuses to use the people who really know situations, completely disregarding any advice. Like a bull in a china shop who doesn’t see the chaos he leaves behind. He is not fit either mentally or psychologically for the office he holds. He is incapable of caring.
As traumatic as the impeachment process is, I think it really is time to protect the country, its citizens and the world from this man. As I have said previously, he is dangerous. He truly believes he can get away with anything he chooses. He believes he is a dictator. He is not above the law.