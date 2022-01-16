Psalm 139 ends with: “Search me, O God, and know my heart: try me, and know my thoughts: and see if there be any wicked way in me, and lead me in the way everlasting.”
These are words of self-examination, to us, to check our hearts and thoughts. Do we have heart problems? As we come into the new year it is always good to use the time for self-examination in our Christian walk. To those that would say, “I'm OK,” you probably are not. Tough words, but true.
Let's look to Revelation 2, to the church, and individuals of Ephesus. The Lord tells them that He has seen their works and labor and patience and so on. Sounds like the perfect body, from the outside.
However the Lord examines the heart attitude. You see, you can labor and do good and have patience, and yet be doing it for the wrong reasons. This is what the Ephesian, body of Christ, did. The Lord said to them, “Never the less I have somewhat against you, because you have left your First Love.” That is the love of Christ. He is speaking to us today as well. So then He tells them to repent, or else He will come and remove the church. Today Ephesus is but a heap of stones. Did they repent?
We need to examine our hearts, both as a church and as individuals. Are we doing things for Christ (our first love) and not for ourselves, or for the personal gratification of our flesh?
Jonathan Edwards more than 200 years ago gave us five questions that we should be asking ourselves to see if what we think we are doing for Christ, Really is:
- Does it honor or exalt the person of Jesus to Christ (1 John 4:2–3)?
- Does it produce a greater hatred for sin and a greater love for righteousness (1 John 4:4–5)?
- Does it produce a greater regard for scripture (1 John 4:6)?
- Does it lead people into the truth (1 John 4:6)?
- Does is produce a greater love for God, and man (1 John 4:8)?
These are excellent questions for us to ask, both as a Church and as individuals, “to see if there is any wicked way in us.”
One last warning to those who think they are believers, but really aren't, is found in Matthew 7:21–23. Christ rebukes those who have done what they believed to be good deeds, such as casting out, prophesying and many other wonderful works. Christ says, “I never knew you, depart from me, you that work iniquity.”
We need to examine ourselves and our motives and see if we need heart surgery because we have heart trouble. Only Christ can perform that surgery. Please think on these things, Paul says to the Philippians. Now is the time, the warning is clear. Blessing!